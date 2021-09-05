April 8, 1929-August 31, 2021

WATERLOO-Donald W. “Don” Schmidt, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Ravenwood Specialty Care. Don was born April 8, 1929 in Denver, Iowa, son of Rudolph and Martha (Lenius) Schmidt. He graduated from Denver High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Don married Mildred (Jones) Colvin on July 2, 1972 in Galena, Illinois; she died July 24, 2017. He farmed for many years, as well as worked for Fullerton Lumber and United Concrete for over 20 years, retiring in 1996. Don was a member of the Denver American Legion Acker-Matthias Post #653.

Survived by son, Les Schmidt of Tennessee; daughter, DeAnne Swatek of Waterloo; granddaughter, Angela McBroom of Plainfield; and great-grandson, Evan McBroom. Preceded in death by parents; wife, Mildred; and sister, Lois Anderson.

Memorials may be directed to Denver American Legion Acker-Matthias Post #653. No Services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com