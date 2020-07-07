× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946—2020)

Donald V. “Don” Casbon, 74, of La Porte City, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics of a stroke.

He was born June 30, 1946 in Dysart, the son of Vilah and Pauline Marie (Raub) Casbon.

Don graduated from Geneseo High School in 1965.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from October 25, 1965 until his honorable discharge on October 25, 1968.

He married Jorja Rae Harder on August 20, 1966 in Dysart.

Don was a member of the American Lutheran Church and the La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207. He and Jorja enjoyed wintering at their home in Arizona. Don loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Jorja Casbon; two daughters, Denise (David) Schultz and Darcy (Keith) Keegan; three grandchildren, Madelyn, Grace and Grant all of La Porte City; and a sister, Marcia (Larry) Luze of Dysart.

Preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, James.

Per Don’s request, a private family service will be held.

Burial: West View Cemetery in La Porte City