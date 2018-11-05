Donald Tisue (1944-2018)

SUMNER -- Donald C. Tisue, 74, of Sumner, died Saturday, Nov. 3, at his home of cancer.
Donald Charles was born March 19, 1944, in Centerville to Malcomb “Rex” and Marie (Tomlin) Tisue. Don graduated from Sumner High School in 1962. On October 17, 1964, he married Sharon Rieck at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner.
Don worked at John Deere & Co. for 31 years and retired in 1994. He also farmed in the Sumner area for many years. He was a member of of Union United Methodist Church in Sumner for 65 years.
Survived by: his wife; four children, Tom Tisue of Waterloo, Kim (Dave) Roby of Knoxville, Steve Tisue of Waterloo and Gina (Jeff) Meyer of Sumner; 10 grandchildren, Brittney Lynn (Trevor Swartz) Roby, David Otis Roby, Brooke Kaylene Roby, Megan Elizabeth (Bryce Warnke) Tisue, Andrew Donald Tisue, Austin Steven Tisue, Brett Anthony Meyer, Abby Marie Meyer, Trace Jeffrey Meyer and Jana Lee Meyer; a brother, Bill (Diane) Tisue of Decorah; and a special aunt and uncle, Velma and Dean Tisue of Sumner.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Peggy Rexine, in infancy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner. Interment will follow at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials: may be made to the family for later designation
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Don enjoyed morning coffee with his friends at Nauholz Insurance, playing cards, fishing, hunting and especially “coaching” his grandkids sporting activities. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.
