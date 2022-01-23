May 4, 1921-January 19, 2022

WATERLOO-Donald Thomas Delamore, 100, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 19 at home.

He was born May 4, 1921 in Waterloo, son of Gustave and Mary Woock Delamore. He married Clarice Ohrt October 2, 1948 at St. Mary’s Church, Waterloo. She preceded him in death on May 2, 1993.

He honorably served our country in the Marine Corps during WWII, earning the rank of Corporal. Don was employed with John Deere as a tool grinder for 37 years, retiring in 1983.

Survived by: a son, Thomas (Kathleen) Delamore of Tucson, AZ; three daughters, Marie (Robert) Selk of La Porte City, Donna (Bruce) Bronsema of Longview, TX, Margaret (Donald) Jasper of Murrells Inlet, SC; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; his brothers, Ed Delamore, Chuck Delamore, and Jim Delamore; his sisters, Fran Pierce and Dorothy Kneeskern.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisted the family.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com