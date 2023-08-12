CEDAR FALLS—Donald Stoffregen, 89, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Aug. 6, 2023. He was born June 7, 1934 in Tripoli, to Herman and Clara (Winning) Stoffregen. Donald married Marlys Henning on June 7, 1959 in Waverly. He is survived by his children, Todd Stoffregen, Traci Brandt, Tory Stoffregen, and Tanya Hanks; five grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Don’s Funeral Service will be 11:00am, Aug. 15, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church with a reception immediately following. Visitation 5-7:00pm Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before service at church. Memorials to Family for future designation. More information and full obituary at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.