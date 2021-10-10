May 21,1935-October 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Donald “Sonny” Even, 86, of Waterloo, died October 2, 2021 at Mercy One Medical Center.

Sonny was born May 21,1935, in Fairbank, Iowa, son of Herman and Marie Harn Even.

He graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy, Waterloo, in 1953, from Loras College in 1957, and served in the U.S. Army 1957-59. After many years of employment with the City of Waterloo, he retired.

Survived by two sisters: Patricia Thornton of Long Beach, California and Connie Hurd (Murv) of Eagan, Minnesota and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceded in death by: his parents, Herman and Marie Even; a sister, Dorothy Schellhorn; two brother-in-laws, Les Schellhorn and Frank Thornton, M.D.; and nephew, Mark Schellhorn.

Sonny cherished his family and friends. He was always there for them and he will be greatly missed.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. on October 29 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo, with visitation one hour before services. Burial with Military Rites will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Social distancing and masks are required. There will be no gathering following the services.

The service will be livestreamed via the Church website at www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

Memorials to: Queen of Peace Church or Donor’s Choice

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.