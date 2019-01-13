WATERLOO -- Donald Eugene Sawyer, 91, of Waterloo, formerly of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Friendship Village Lakeview Landing.
He was born Sept. 15, 1927, in La Porte City, son of William and Anna Simons Sawyer. He married Mary Lou Krantz on April 22, 1949, in Washburn; she died Nov. 13, 2012.
Don graduated from La Porte City High School. He worked for Carnation Dairy delivering milk. He was a machinist at John Deere, retiring in 1990 after 27 years. He also did construction painting for most of his life. After retirement, he drove cars for Reed Cadillac.
Don was a member of Grace Brethren Church and active with the choir; he attended Walnut Ridge Baptist. He was a member of Proud Image Barbershop Chorus and Twin Town Barbershop Chorus for many years.
Survived by: daughters, Melissa Sawyer Hopkins of Dubuque and Melody (David) Henry of Foley, Minn.; grandchildren, Alanna (Loic) Dah, Mariah Henry and Jordan Henry; and a sister, Bess Kane of Cascade.
Preceded in death by: his wife; five brothers and four sisters.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with burial in West View Cemetery, La Porte City. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at the funeral home Monday.
Memorials: may be given to Friendship Village Lakeview Landing.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
He enjoyed singing, reading books, solving puzzles and eating ice cream. He liked a good joke and was a prankster himself. Don was a people person and would strike up a conversation with anyone wherever he was. He took pleasure in spending time with family and friends.
