May 29, 1934-April 8, 2023

VOLGA-Donald Ray Lott, 88 of Volga, Iowa passed away April 8, 2023 at his farm. He was born May 29, 1934 to Ransom Ray and Cora Omega (Cordry) Lott in Jefferson County, Nebraska. Don graduated from West High in Waterloo in 1952. After graduating, Don joined and served in the United States Navy Seabee's and the United States Marines.

On June 29, 1957, Donald was united in marriage with Vivian Beckner in Waterloo. This year would have marked 66 years of marriage.

Donald worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a lineman and also installed payphones. He retired in September 1994 after forty years. He was a member of various Saddle Clubs and a devout member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Donald enjoyed being outdoors, being a horseman, his long horns, his Allis Chalmers tractors and spending time on the farm with his family.

Surviving Donald are his wife, Vivian Lott of Volga City, Iowa; his children, Daniel (Renelle) Lott of Colorado, Diane Lott-Garcia of California, Michael (Erin) Lott of Colorado, Linda Lott of Kansas, Joseph (Melissa) Lott of Colorado, Samuel Lott of Volga, Thomas (Kimberly) Lott of Wadena and Luke (April) Lott of Garber, sixteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Winifred Buttke, Robert Lott, Larry Lott, and Linda (James Andrew), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services are Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 at the Volga City Opera House

Cards may be sent to 30137 Bluebird Avenue, Volga Iowa 52077