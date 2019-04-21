Donald R. Page

(1931-2019)
WATERLOO — Donald Ray Page, 87, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Waterloo, died at home March 1 of cancer.
He was born May 18, 1931, in Dows, son of John and Emily (Hemenway) Page. He married Darlene Preston in 1952 and later was divorced. In 1970, he married Frances Knock in Moline, Ill.
He graduated from Dows High School in 1948 and served in the Navy from 1949 to 1953. He retired from John Deere in 1987 and served as president of the UAW during his time there. Donald served on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors from 1988 to 1991. He was a member of various clubs and organizations such as the UAW 838, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, American Legion, Moose, Masonic Lodges and Elk-Kahir Shrine.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Jeff Page, Pamela (Carl) Page, Lori (Larry) Olson, Patti (Jerry) Bemrich, Julie (Mike) Page-Ariza and Ricky Page; his stepchildren, Victoria (Jim) Ellis and Carla (Mark) Bergmeier: a sister, Marilyn Curley; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Jack Page; and his son, Douglas Page.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale. Visitation is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. before services at the Post. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Donald enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time with his grandkids, gardening, politics and travel.
