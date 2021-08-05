October 27, 1927-August 3, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Donald R. Erusha, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Western Home Communities Martin Health Center. He was born October 27, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Charles & Louise (Jebousek) Erusha. He married Patricia J. Olsen December 23, 1948 in Cedar Rapids. She preceded him in death December 16, 2020. Don received his BA from Coe College and MA from the University of Iowa. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1946-1947 and the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1952-1968. Don was a teacher and coach for 50 years at several high schools and universities, including Cedar Falls High School, Coe College, Wartburg College and the University of Northern Iowa. He semi retired in 2000. He was a Life Member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, the Cedar Falls Lions Club and the Iowa Football Coaches Association.
Survivors include his grandson, Cory (Megan) Linsey of St. Charles, Missouri and his great granddaughter, River Linsey also of St. Charles. Don was preceded in death by his parents and wife; his daughter, Kay Linsey; his granddaughter, Amber Linsey and his sister, Angeline Anderson.
Funeral services will be private (face masks required). Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls with Military Honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the US Marine Corp Honor Guard. Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church or the Don & Pat Erusha Endowed Football Scholarship Fund at UNI. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
