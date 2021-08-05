CEDAR FALLS-Donald R. Erusha, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Western Home Communities Martin Health Center. He was born October 27, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Charles & Louise (Jebousek) Erusha. He married Patricia J. Olsen December 23, 1948 in Cedar Rapids. She preceded him in death December 16, 2020. Don received his BA from Coe College and MA from the University of Iowa. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1946-1947 and the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1952-1968. Don was a teacher and coach for 50 years at several high schools and universities, including Cedar Falls High School, Coe College, Wartburg College and the University of Northern Iowa. He semi retired in 2000. He was a Life Member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, the Cedar Falls Lions Club and the Iowa Football Coaches Association.