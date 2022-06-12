February 12, 1949-June 8, 2022

WATERLOO-Donald R. “Don” Ziegenhorn, 73, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. He was born February 12, 1949, in Fisher, Arkansas. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1967. Don served in the United States Navy during Vietnam as an Aviation Ordnanceman and was in the Naval Reserves in the Seabees.

He married Valarie Eilderts on July 10, 1969, in Waterloo. Don worked at John Deere for 28 years, working in Tractor Repair, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed shooting sports over the years and was involved in National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio.

Don is survived by his wife, Valarie of Waterloo; son, Jake (Kris) Ziegenhorn of Raymond; brother, Stephen (Cynthia) Ziegenhorn of Des Moines; two sisters, Terry Cooper of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota and Vickie (Rick) Grattan of Harrison, Arkansas; four grandchildren: Shay, Derek (Mackenzie), Devin, and Nick Ziegenhorn; and three great grandchildren: Autumn Ziegenhorn, Lyli Martinez and Mya Washington.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Curtis Cooper.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are directed to the family.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo, 319-233-6138.