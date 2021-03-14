Donald Petersen

September 10, 1929-March 10, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-We lost a good man, a good husband, and a good father. Donald Petersen, age 91, passed away on March 10, 2021 from heart failure. Donald was born September 10, 1929 to Iner and Virginia Petersen in rural Reinbeck. He grew up in Traer, Iowa -- brother to Dolly, Robert, Lois, and Jim. After graduating from Traer High School, Donald joined the Navy and served during the Korean War. After finishing his enlistment, he went to school, was hired by John Deere, and worked at the Product Engineering Center. He retired in 1986.

Donald loved his family and always strived to provide and take care of them. He married Juanita Brockway on September 7, 1952 and they had three children: Linda, Bryan, and Kathy. Donald worked hard to provide for his family. We remember a period in the 70s when he would come home from work and then spend much of the rest of the day building a new house for the family. Sadly, Juanita passed away on January 9, 1996 of lung cancer. As was his way, however, he stood by her and cared for her until the end.