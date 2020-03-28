(1936-2020)
LA PORTE CITY — Donald P Hansen, 84, of La Porte City, died March 1 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and bladder and kidney cancer.
He was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Alton, son of George and Lena Hansen. Don was in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in El Paso, Texas. He married Kay Ransom in June 1965. She died in May 1991. He married Cynthia White on Nov. 18, 2018, in Cedar Falls.
Don owned and operated Don Hansen Backhoe Service for 25 years. He worked for US West digging trenches for underground telephone lines. He also worked for Dick Dotson of Custom Pools digging swimming pools.
Survivors: his wife, Cindy; a sister, Arlene Ludwig of Waterloo; a brother, George “Sonny” of Windom, Minn.; several nieces and nephews; and his Boston terrier, Maggie.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Kay; and a sister, Helen.
Services: Per Don’s wishes no funeral was held and his body was cremated through Iowa Cremation in Cedar Rapids.
Don enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles and going to auctions.
