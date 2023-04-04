September 12, 1954-March 30, 2023

Donald O. Price, 93, of Ankeny, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Story Medical Senior Care Center in Nevada, Iowa.

He was born August 7, 1929, in Lafayette, Indiana, son of Oral and Betty Kopis Price. Don graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1947. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Meier September 12, 1954, in Denver, Iowa.

Don served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

He worked for Borden’s Ice Cream for 34 years and then at Altstadt & Langlas Bakery for 14 years, retiring as a branch manager in 1994.

He was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church, Waterloo. In his earlier years, Don enjoyed bowling. He and Betty also wintered in Arizona for many years. He was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was an accomplished bocce ball player and loved to play cards.

Don is survived by his wife, Betty of Ankeny; two sons, Dr. Bradley (Judy) Price of Marshalltown, and Thomas Price of Ankeny; a sister, Joyce (Joe) Frasca of the Chicago area; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Denver where military honors will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park; also, for one hour prior to services. Memorials may be directed to the church, the Willows of Marshalltown, or a charity of donor’s choice. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.