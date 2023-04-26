September 9, 1929-April 23, 2023

Donald O. Nichols, 93, passed away peacefully April 23, 2023, under Hospice Care at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Staples, MN, the son of James Franklin and Iva Brant Nichols.

Don lived with his parents on farms in MN and then in the Fairbank, IA area. His first job was at Flour City Box & Mfg. in Waterloo in the 1940’s. After that he learned the trade of doing vehicle body work at Wheeler’s Ford Garage, Lowrey Buick, & Wilber’s Body Shop. He was drafted into the Army in 1954, serving in Germany at the end of WWII in the motor pool as a truck mechanic. After returning to the U.S., he worked at Takin Bros. and at Kroblin Trucking Co. until retirement. A special memory for him was going on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2014, with his son Harold.

Don married Mary Ellen Kelly in 1950, and they later divorced. He married Vera Virginia (Merrill) Carey in 1957; she died in 1977. He married Linda Bush in 1985, and they later divorced.

Don loved fishing, building pontoons, and working in his garages. After retirement he enjoyed restoring old tractors, rehabbing old houses, planting a garden and flowers each summer, and always had a dog.

Don is survived by his son, Harold (Shelly Matt) Nichols of Evansdale; his step-son Gene (Ellen) Carey of Waterloo; grandchildren Julie Carey, Scott (Carrie) Carey, Jake (Kayley) Nichols, and Jamie Gomez; 7 great and 2 great-great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clarence and Gerald Nichols and sister Esther Polege.

At Don’s request, there will be no visitation or services; he will be cremated, with inurnment at a later date at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.