(1947-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Donald O. “Don” Loveless, 71, of La Porte City, died Sunday, April 7, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from complications of a stroke.
He was born Nov. 14, 1947, in rural Benton County, son of Orville and Gezenna Dekker Loveless. He married Marlene Siebel on Aug. 28, 1971, at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center.
He was a graduate of La Porte City High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Don worked in inventory at John Deere Co. for 33 years, retiring in 1999. He worked in transportation at the Union Community School District for 15 years and also did carpentry work on the side. He was a member of the La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post 207, V.F.W, La Porte City Lions Club, Cedar Valley Jaycees and a U.A.W. Local 838 retiree.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Dan (Stacie) of Washburn, Mike (Kelly) of Independence and Ben (Sheena) of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Makayla, Jase, Maddox, Myla and Gazeena; and a brother, Darrel (Sharon) of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Phyllis Sewick.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Porte City, with burial in the West View Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post 207. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, April 10, at the church and also one hour before the service. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Union Community School District or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Don enjoyed his family, watching his grandkids’ activities, woodworking, watching the Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed having an ice cold beer with family, friends and neighbors in the driveway. Don loved making his homemade buttermilk pancakes for family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
