(1932-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Donald Francis Neese, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Martin Center of Western Home Communities.
He was born Feb. 9, 1932, the son of Verne and Doris (Miller) Neese in Webster City. On March 13, 1954, he married LaVonne McConnell in Webster City.
He graduated from Webster City High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Mid-Continent Bottlers in Waterloo as a route driver and merchandiser until his retirement.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Paul (Tina) of Cedar Lake, Ind., and Tom of Plymouth, Minn.; a daughter, Susan (Shawn) McDermott of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Kristen (Sean) Leto of Crown Point, Ind., Matt (Kailee) Neese of Crown Point, Andy (Jessica) McDermott of Waterloo and Taylor Neese and Rachel Neese, both of Plymouth; two great-grandsons, Cameron Karimi and Tanner Neese; a sister, Janice (Rod) Farley of Fullerton, Calif.; and former daughters-in-laws, Mary Neese (Paul) of Hobart, Ind., and Lisa Neese (Tom) of Plymouth.
Preceded in death by: his twin sister at birth, Darlene.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls, with burial with military honors provided by AMVETS Post 49 at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service, and also for an hour before the service at church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralser vice.com.
