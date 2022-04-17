December 22, 1931-March 13, 2022

Donald Myron Robson of Sun City West, AZ passed away on March 13, 2022 suddenly at the age of 90. We lost a family historian and story teller. We marveled at his ability to tell a childhood memory with accuracy and humor while often including a life lesson.

He was born in South Dakota on December 22, 1931 to Ruhle Robson and Lulu Jane Beals Robson. At the age of 5, the family moved from South Dakota to Iowa. This is when the story telling began.

Those family members left to lovingly honor Don and his life and legacy include his wife of 68 years, Virginia Hamann Robson, sons Brad (Jane) Robson of Belmond IA, Greg (Marsha) Robson of Lucas, TX, Stan (Becky) Robson of Sun City West AZ and daughter Jeanie (Chris) Schulmeister of Allen TX, seven grandchildren, Sarah (Andy) Braunshausen, Nate (Nikki) Robson, Jamie (Erik) Reed, Kelsea Robson, Nichole (Chris) D’Onofrio, Malyssa (Tim) Torres and John (Brooke) Schulmeister, fifteen great grandchildren, and one sister, Myrtie Demarest. Don is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and one grandson, Michael.

Don was an accomplished man. He earned a BA degree at Wayne State College in Nebraska, an MA degree in School Administration from Colorado State College all while working and caring for a young family. At the age of 28, he was the youngest school superintendent in Iowa. Don was the superintendent of schools, Dike, Iowa, 1964-1974.

He sought solutions, not problems, gave good advice when asked and sometimes when not asked. He will be remembered for his leadership, patience, generosity and humor. After their last child graduated from High School, Don and Ginger ran away from home. They moved from Iowa to California where they owned and operated a successful construction business for 35 years before retiring to Arizona.

Now as we face our future without him, we know a life cannot be measured by health, wealth or accomplishments, but rather by the effect you have on the lives of others. Don’s was a life that measured up. He was frugal and a recycler before it was a thing. He packed his lunch every day for work. His grandchildren learned life lessons whenever they spent time with him; such as the importance of exercise, self-discipline, and a positive outlook. He golfed at least twice a week with a group of caring friends right up until the week he died. He encouraged his children and grandchildren; sometimes cutting out cartoons from the Sunday paper to make a point. He made sure that family reunions were a priority.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 24, 2022 at 5:00 pm in the Lakeshore room at Craguns Lodge, 11000 Craguns Drive, Brainerd MN.

As a Korean War veteran, a gravesite service will be held at the National Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona, with full military honors on June 3, 2022 at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider directing memorials to the Don and Ginger Robson Endowed Education Scholarship at Wayne State College (www.wsc.edu/donate and add Robson Endowed Scholarship in the comment section) or mail to: Wayne State Foundation, Robson Endowed Scholarship, 1111 Main Street, Wayne, NE 68787.