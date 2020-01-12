(1929-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Donald “Moot” Moothart, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 11, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.

He was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Elleanore (Teare) Moothart. He attended Waterloo Schools. On March 30, 1946, he was inducted into the U.S. Navy, serving as a Seaman First Class until his discharge in January of 1948.

On June 17, 1950, he married Virginia Koob in Spring Valley, Minn. She died on May 11, 2019. Don worked as a gas welder, and a supervisor for IPS-MidAmerican Energy in Waterloo for 40 years.

Survivors: two sons, Brian Moothart of Cedar Falls and Randy (Kathi) Moothart of Allison; a daughter, Nancy (Michael) Seavey of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Marcy and Sara Seavey, Wade (Tammi) and Chad (Jessica) Moothart, Amy (Carl) Buchanan, Jennifer (Chris) Geerts and Jeremiah (Cassonda) Moothart; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dennis of Readlyn.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Lavone Skoz.