WATERLOO — Donald M. Lowe, 95, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Lakeview Landing.
He was born July 13, 1924, in Waterloo, son of Millard and Cora Bush Lowe.
Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army, assigned to General Patton’s Headquarters during WW II. He graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (now U.N.I.) with a B.A. in history and with an M.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He later did graduate work at the University of Wyoming, where he taught during the summer. He taught history, social studies, English literature and economics with the Waterloo Community Schools for 28 years until his retirement.
Survivors include: many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: six sisters, Beulah Robb, Opal Schmidt, Wilma Bender, Mildred Vaughn, Ruth Lowe and Maxine Witt; and four brothers, Montel, Theron, Verne and Jack Lowe.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at First Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will precede the service at Elmwood Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
