Donald M. Fouts

Donald M. Fouts passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on September 7, 2023.

A private family service will be held. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.

He was born at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA on July 12, 1936, to Thomas M. and Grace A. Fouts. Don graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1954. He entered the U.S. Army in August of 1954 and served until August 1957. Don graduated as a parachutist in March 1955, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division; Fort Bragg and the 11th Airborne Division; Fort Campbell, KY, and Augsburg Germany. He married Luette K. Schultz on June 21, 1958, and later divorced. Don married Carol Jean Gorsuch on October 7, 1970.

He had five children; Bjarne Moberg (Karen) of Pueblo, CO, Kathy Sheets (Scott) of Fort Pierce, FL, Jason Fouts (Liz) of Huntley, IL, Justin Fouts (Daisy) of Boiling Springs, SC, and Lori Fouts.

Don was a successful business owner and retired in 1998. He was an aviation, boat, and automobile enthusiast and an avid traveler; having visited all seven continents. Don had a zest for life and his adventurous spirit will live on.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas Fouts, sister Carol Torry, daughter Lori Fouts, grandson Tony Bouley, and grandson Joshua Brooks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity in memory of Don.