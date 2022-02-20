July 25, 1930-February 15, 2022
DIKE–Donald Lee Lupardus, 91, of Dike, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Unity Point-Marshalltown Hospital.
He was born July 25, 1930, in LeGrand, Iowa, the son of Olaf and Effie Willits Lupardus. On June 4, 1949, he was united in marriage to Ruth Elaine Ruberbauer. She died September 3, 2012. Don was employed at John Deere as a supervisor. Don loved fishing and his trips to Canada.
Don is survived by: two daughters, Jeanne McDermott of Cedar Falls and Janet McCoy of Tama, IA; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and loyal friend, Sarah Nyquist.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Roger in 1975; and two brothers, Billy Gene in infancy and Dale.
Graveside services 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Visitation will be from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Van Gundy and the staff at Unity Point-Marshalltown.
