Donald L. Wurdinger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1934-2020)

Donald Lavern Wurdinger, age 85, of Waverly, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly.

Don was born on July 23, 1934, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Peter and Anna (Hinders) Wurdinger. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1953. On May 1, 1955, Don was married to Ramona Schield at E.U.B. “Faith” Church in Waverly. During his life Don worked at various construction jobs, as a large crane operator in Waterloo for Local 234, and was owner of Farm Drainage Plows.

Don was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly. Don’s greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with his family, however, he also liked to fish and hunt.