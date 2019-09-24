Donald L. Osterhaus Jr.

(1952-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Donald Leroy Osterhaus Jr., 67, of Grundy Center, died Sunday, Sept. 22, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 14, 1952, in Dubuque to Donald Sr. and Nancy (Cavanaugh) Osterhaus. He married his wife, Cheryl, on June 15, 1974, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grinnell.
Don attended Wahlert High School and earned degrees in English and humanities with a minor in French through the University of Northern Iowa. He later returned to earn his master’s degree in library science. The Osterhauses lived and worked in Grinnell, Gilbertville, and Independence, before settling in Grundy Center. Don taught, curated and grew the high school and middle school library collection and coached academic events including Academic Decathlon, Envirothon, Knowledge Master Open, and quiz bowls.
He was a church cantor for many years, directed plays at St. John’s High School in Independence and acted at Grundy Center High School and the Waterloo Community Playhouse.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Geoffrey (Heather) and Adam; a daughter, Ellen (Nathan); granddaughters Mia and Ella (Geoff and Heather); his mother, Nancy; a brother, Greg (Rhonda); sisters-in-law Anita and Janet (Mike); cousins, nephews and a niece.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, rural Reinbeck, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel in Grundy Center.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to start an Academic Decathlon scholarship at a later time in memory of Don.
Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneral homes.com.
Don was a loving husband, father of three, a brother, a teacher, a librarian, an academic coach, a friend, a traveler, a gentleman and a scholar. He enjoyed nature — hiking, camping, canoe trips, and sighting wildlife. A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, he celebrated in 2016 with many other die-hards.
