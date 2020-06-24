Donald L. McClaren

(1952-2020)
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. – Donald Lee McClaren, 68, died Monday, June 22, at home.
He was born in Iowa in 1952, the son of Basil Herman McClaren and Maxine Billings McClaren. Don served his country in the U.S. Air Force before going on to serve in the Army National Guard.
Survivors: his wife of 20 years, Mary McClaren; children, Donald C. (Beth) McClaren, Joseph (Megan) McClaren; John (Karri) Stamer, and Josh (Jessica) Stamer; siblings, Neva (Rick) Nolan, Robert (Pam) McClaren, Linda (Don) Terrell, Gary (Linda) McClaren, and Mike McClaren; a sister-in-law, Jennifer McClaren; grandchildren, Ryan McClaren, Cassidy McClaren, Aidan McClaren, Makayla Stamer, Andrew Stamer, Maximus Stamer, Evalynn Stamer, and Leonidas Stamer.
Preceded in death by: his parents' and his brothers, Jim McClaren, Rick McClaren, and Dick McClaren.
Services: A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier, N.C.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
