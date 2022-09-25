May 23, 1929-September 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Donald L. Lindsey, 93, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born May 23, 1929, in Freeport, Illinois, son of Ernest S. and Mildred Reed Lindsey. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1948. He then served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Don married Patricia Ann (Eggleston) Swanson August 25, 1967, in Galena, Illinois. He worked for the Illinois Central Railroad for 45 years, retiring in 1988.

He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was also a member of Waterloo American Legion Post 138, a 25-year member of American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services. He was also an avid bowler and bowled in many leagues over the years.

Don is survived by his wife, Pat of Waterloo; five children, Cathy Schmit of Waterloo, Calvin “Buck” (Chris) Swanson of Waterloo, Kerry (Kendra) Swanson of Waverly, Patti Sue Swanson of Des Moines, and Donn “Butch” (Pam) Lindsey of Gilbertville; 25 grandchildren and one on the way; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Marshall Swanson; granddaughter, Stacy Swanson; and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls, where military honors will be conducted by Waterloo American Legion Post 138, Waterloo VFW Post 1623, and Offutt Air Force Base Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 4140 Kimball Ave., 319-233-3146.