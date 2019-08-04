(1928-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Donald L. Lawson, 90, of La Crosse, Wis., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 30, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse.
He was born Sept. 13, 1928, in De Soto, Wis., to Elva and Jake Lawson. He married Shirley Peshak on Sept. 1, 1950, in La Crosse. She preceded him in death in 2005.
Don graduated from Cashton High School in Wisconsin and considered Cedar Falls home for most of his life. He worked as a butcher, electrician, and a salesman. In 1970 Don became one of the founders of Professional Office Services, retiring in 1988.
Don served in the U.S. States Navy.
Survived by: his children, James (Janie) Lawson of Clive and Donna (Robert) Siolka of Holmen, Wis.; grandchildren Taylor (Emma) Siolka of Portland, Ore., Trent (Carrie) Lawson of Coralville and Kylee (Travis) Kowalski of Holmen; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Sunday, Otto and Hudson.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; stepfather Fred Petrie; a brother, Keith; a stepsister, Hazel; and a stepbrother, Floyd.
Celebration of life: will be held on Aug. 17, with a private family burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. The Coulee Region Cremation group is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Dementia Society of America at P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. or at www.DementiaSociety.orgonate.
Don enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a lifelong Packer fan and devoted Hawkeye fan until he moved to Wisconsin in 2014 when he converted back to a Badger fan!
Don will be missed greatly by his family. We all have great memories of our time with him. Here’s to you, Dad!
