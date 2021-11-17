WATERLOO-Donald L. James, Jr., 80, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Des Moines Veterans Hospital. He was born March 3, 1941, in Waterloo, son of Donald L., Sr., and Leona M. Holm James. Donald graduated from West High School in 1959. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Donald married Connie J. Wooman; they later divorced. Donald worked as a Toll Terminal Technician for 30 years for Qwest, retiring in 1995. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and the Waterloo American Legion Post #1623. He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Kenny Johnson) James of Waukon‚ and Mindy (Luke Lefler) James of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Sterling James, and Jo Johnson; and one great-grandchild, Phoenix James. Donald is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services: 11:00 AM Friday, November 19 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military honors by Waterloo American Legion Post #138, Waterloo VFW Post #1623, and US Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.