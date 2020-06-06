Donald L. Dreesman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1959-2020)

PARKERSBURG -- Donald “Don” Lee Dreesman, 61, of Parkersburg, died May 29 at University Hospitals in Iowa City of natural causes.

He was born Feb. 13, 1959, in Waterloo, son of Melvin and Trena Geraldine (Kampman) Dreesman. Don graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1978. He attended Iowa State University in Ames and later attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, earning a degree as a certified nursing assistant.

After college, Don worked in Nevada, Iowa, then moved to Colorado. After his father passed away, Don moved to Parkersburg and worked as a CNA at various hospitals. Don's current place of employment was at Harmony House in Waterloo.

Survivors: two sisters, Darlene Dreesman and Lois (Jerry) Ohlendorf, both of Parkersburg; and a sister-in-law, Jo Dreesman of Parkersburg.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Red Dreesman.

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.