Donald L. Dreesman
0 entries

Donald L. Dreesman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald L. Dreesman

Donald L. Dreesman

(1959-2020)

PARKERSBURG -- Donald “Don” Lee Dreesman, 61, of Parkersburg, died May 29 at University Hospitals in Iowa City of natural causes.

He was born Feb. 13, 1959, in Waterloo, son of Melvin and Trena Geraldine (Kampman) Dreesman. Don graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1978. He attended Iowa State University in Ames and later attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, earning a degree as a certified nursing assistant.

After college, Don worked in Nevada, Iowa, then moved to Colorado. After his father passed away, Don moved to Parkersburg and worked as a CNA at various hospitals. Don's current place of employment was at Harmony House in Waterloo.

Survivors: two sisters, Darlene Dreesman and Lois (Jerry) Ohlendorf, both of Parkersburg; and a sister-in-law, Jo Dreesman of Parkersburg.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Red Dreesman.

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Don was an avid Denver Broncos fan.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Dreesman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News