August 2, 1936-May 17, 2023

WATERLOO-Donald L. “Don” Shoultz, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was born August 2, 1936, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of George and Johanna Bartenhagen Shoultz.

Don graduated from Muscatine High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and after returning home, Don attended Muscatine Junior College. He received a BS in Mathematics Education in 1961 from UNI and his Master’s Degree in Mathematics Education from the University of Georgia in 1971.

He married Dianne Hunemuller on September 9, 1961, in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2019.

Don was a teacher in the Waterloo School District for 29 years, retiring in 1989. He was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 1982 and served until 2006.

Survived by: two daughters, Lori Shoultz of Waterloo and Meghan (Matt) Super of Blaine, MN; one son, Gregg (Amy) Shoultz of Nigeria; 10 grandchildren, Breanne (Neal) Ticknor, Peter Shoultz, Sophie Shoultz, Natalie Shoultz, Callie Walter, Sam Cooper, Bee Cooper, Max Super, Gus Super, and Henry Super; four great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Raney, Alivia Raney, Brilee Raney, and Parker Ticknor; two sisters, Willajean (Maurice) Ziegenhorn, Deanne (Ron) Miller; a brother, Wayne (Judy) Shoultz of all of Fruitland.

Preceded in death by: his wife, two brothers, Raymond, and David Shoultz; and a sister Marjorie Dipple.

A family-directed Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course Clubhouse with a 2 p.m. Time of Sharing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa Public Radio, the American Cancer Society, or the UNI Foundation Wanda & Carl Wehner Mathematics Education Endowment Scholarship.

Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St. Waterloo, Iowa 50702, assisted the family with arrangements 319-233-6138. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.