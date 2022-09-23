April 11, 1935-September 12, 2022

Donald L. “Don” Ender, 87, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born April 11, 1935 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the son of Leonard and Ruth (Behrndt) Ender. Don married Jillann Freng on September 28, 1956 in Onalaska, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on September 26, 1987. Don later married Eilene Kreger on June 23, 1990. She died February 18, 2021. Don was a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and was Marketing/Planning Manager with Viking Pump Company for 22 years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing vacations.

Don is survived by his three sons, Brian (Bridget) Ender of Winona, Minnesota, Scot (Robyn) Ender of Woodbury, Minnesota and Michael (Dawn Myers) Ender of Elk Run Heights, Iowa; three step sons, Steven Kreger of Cedar Falls, Mark Kreger of Apple Valley, Minnesota and Paul (Liz) Kreger of Des Moines, Iowa; 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, and his sister, LaVonne Feuerhelm, of St. Charles, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, and his brother-in-law, Ray Feuerhelm.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Falls, with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hokah, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo, Iowa.