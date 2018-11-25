(1925-2018)
WATERLOO — Donald L. “Don” Dunfee, 93, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 19, at Bickford Senior Living of natural causes.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1925, in Corwith, son of George Enice and Mary Eva (Farrell) Dunfee. He married Fern L. Babcock on Dec. 21, 1946, in Corwith; she died Dec. 23, 2010.
Don served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943-46. He worked as a machine operator for John Deere Co. for 37 1/2 years.
Don was a former member of Raymond United Methodist Church.
Survived by: a daughter, Terry Lynne (David) Roeder of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Steve Graham of North Liberty, and Dan Graham and Kelli (Jason) Sundt, both of Waterloo; and five great-grandchildren, Haley, Quinn, Abbi, Gabe and Brianna.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a great-grandson, Gabriel Graham; two brothers, Eldred and Willard Dunfee; and two sisters, Maxine Tegland and Glenice Olson.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with burial at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com. Arrangements by Kearns Funeral Service.
Don was known for his beautiful sense of humor and kind nature. He enjoyed brightening your day.
