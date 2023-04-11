February 13, 1933-April 8, 2023

CEDAR FALLS–Donald L. Collum, 90, died peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2023.

He was born on February 13, 1933, to Lester and Gertrude Collum. As the third of their five children, Don grew up in Belle Plaine, Iowa, where he attended high school. He joined the US Army in 1953 and served as a firefighter stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. He then served six years in the Army Reserves, completing his service in 1961.

Don married Rose Marie Jacobi on October 22, 1955. He then worked at Amana Refrigeration. The couple soon moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where Don was hired by Lawn City Bakery. He later worked at Wallenzine Bakery in Waverly, and Sunmart Bakery in Waterloo. Together, Don and Rose purchased Webbeking Bakery in 1966. It was located on East Fourth Street and later moved to West 11th. Donald was an exceptionally hard worker and had many customers who liked to stop by for a taste of, not only his baked goods, but also his guaranteed humor. Anyone who could “get him going” was in for an entertaining conversation. Don retired in 1998 after 38 years in the baking and cake decorating business.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rose Marie Jacobi Collum, and their children, Lester (Lesa) Collum, Becky Janzen, Lorry (Jerry) Lucerro, Ronald (Vicki) Collum, Mark (Corlene) Collum, and Steve (Tammie) Collum. Also ten grandchildren: Rachel (Billy) Darr, Joshua (Chelsea) Collum, Zachary (Shannon) Collum, Wally Johnson, Brett (Rachel) Janzen, Jeni (Lynel) Tagatac, Sarah (Casey) Blew, Jared Wirth, Drew Suggs, and Briggs Collum; and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ellen (Vernon) Bloome and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Jake and Bill, his sister, Nancy, and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Don loved working on his acreage. He enjoyed fishing, rock polishing, and collecting and repairing antiques. An avid woodworker, Don was a member of the Cedar Valley Woodworker’s Club. Most days of his retired life, you could find him working in his shop and coming up with things to make for the people he loved, especially his family. Don always enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, and they adored him. He spent many days working with them and encouraging them along. Any of the grandkids could tell you a list of things they learned from their grandpa or a story he told them along the way. He always had a story or a joke for anyone who stopped by. Don was deeply loved and he will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.