× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1969-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Donald L. Cary, 50, died Monday, May 4, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 18, 1969, in Cedar Falls, son of Rodney Cary and Nancy Terabayza. He attended Cedar Falls High School until 1987 and graduated from Monrovia High School in California in 1989. Don worked as a musician, bought and sold vintage guitars for almost 30 years. He was married to Claudia Lattafee in California for several years and they later divorced.

Survivors: his father of Cedar Falls; brothers, Brian Cary of Cedar Falls, formally of Avon Colo., and Timothy Cary, Christopher Cary and Nicholas Cary, all of Cedar Falls; his grandfather, Darrel Cary of Coralville; his uncles, Phillip Cary of Coralville and Steven Cary of Florida; a nephew, Austin Cary of Cedar Falls; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his mother, Nancy Goldhorn of Waterloo; fraternal grandmother, Ruth Cary of Coralville; and maternal grandmother, Mary Terabayza of Waterloo.

Services: A service will be held at a later date.

Memorials: to the family to be used for Suicide Prevention

Don loved life and was a fan of stock car racing, going to garage sales, buying and selling music equipment, working on classic cars, helping is dad and loved living in California off and on for 20 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Cary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.