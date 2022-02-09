 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald L. Butler

  • 0
Donald L. Butler

February 4, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Donald L. Butler, 88 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, February 4, 2022, at ABCM Rehab—West Campus, in Independence.

Survivors include his wife, Bette, and 4 sons, David Butler of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, James Butler of Knoxville, Thomas Butler of Bettendorf, and John Butler of Independence.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. February 12, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence. Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11th, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to take screenshots on any device

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News