February 4, 2022
INDEPENDENCE-Donald L. Butler, 88 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, February 4, 2022, at ABCM Rehab—West Campus, in Independence.
Survivors include his wife, Bette, and 4 sons, David Butler of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, James Butler of Knoxville, Thomas Butler of Bettendorf, and John Butler of Independence.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. February 12, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence. Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11th, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
