Donald L. Brockway

(1940-2019)
WATERLOO — Donald Lee Brockway, 78, of Waterloo, died Jan. 26 at Iowa Veterans Home, Marshalltown.
He was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Clarence and Ora (Baker) Brockway. He married Patricia Robinson in 1965; the two later divorced.
Don attended East High School, then helped his father at Brockway Texaco, their family-owned service station. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1964-66, stationed in Korea and Pikes Peak, Colo. He also earned the National Defense Service Medal. Don worked a variety of jobs including maintenance jobs, janitorial positions at schools, and operating his own refrigeration and HVAC company.
Survived by: a son, Dean (Danelle) Brockway of Dysart; a daughter, Lynn (Paul) Bailey of Honolulu; two sisters-in-law, Jacqueline and Karla Brockway, both of Waterloo; and three grandchildren, Sydney Bailey, Destiny Brockway and Dru Brockway.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Larry and Richard “Keith” Brockway; and two sisters, Carolyn Brockway and Roberta “Kaye” Copeland.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, with military honors at the cemetery by Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard and AMVETS Posts 19 and 31. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, Feb. 3, at the funeral home.
Memorials lieu of flowers: to the Veterans Association Central Iowa Health Care System at 3600 30th St., Des Moines, 50310, or the Iowa Veterans Home, Quartermaster 1301 Summit St., Marshalltown, 50158.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He was also someone who could fix anything and enjoyed working on old cars.
