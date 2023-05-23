September 8, 1963-May 20, 2023

MARION-Donald K. Shippy, 59, of Marion, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Luke’s hospital in Cedar Rapids after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Donny was born September 8, 1963, in West Union, the son of Donald L. and Sandra Blockhus Shippy. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1982.

He worked as a vehicle detailer at McGrath Auto in Cedar Rapids for several years. He also helped unload transport vehicles. Prior to working at McGrath, he was a welder for various companies for many years.

He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He loved riding his Harley and caring for his vehicles.

Donny is survived by his parents, Don and Sandra Shippy of Waterloo; his girlfriend, Sheila Cepaitis of Marion; his daughter, Bailey (Brian) Nolan Schinstock of Salem; three grandchildren, Joslynn, Reagan, and Bennett Schinstock; a brother, Troy Shippy of Waterloo; a nephew, Nick Shippy; a niece, Bryn Shippy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Riya; his grandparents and his beloved dachshund, Mr. Carlton.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will take place at Wadena Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.