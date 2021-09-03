January 6, 1958-September 1, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Donald Joseph Nie, 63, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at La Porte City Specialty Care of natural causes.

He was born on January 6, 1958 in Waterloo, son of Louis M. and Hilda C. (Zieser) Nie. He attended Immaculate Conception and Jesup Schools and graduated from La Porte City High School in 1978.

After high school, he worked at John Deere and Thriftway Grocery Store in La Porte City until he became disabled.

Don loved John Deere tractors and collecting toy tractors and machinery. He enjoyed watching professional wrestling, baseball, basketball, and football. He especially loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved going to tractor pulls. Don was a Catholic Order of Forrester member for 50 years.

Survived by sister, Karen Rottinghaus; brother-in-law, Michael J. Murphy both of La Porte City; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; three sisters, Rosella (William) Sadler, Lenora Nie and Kathleen Murphy; two brothers, Lavern and Jerome Nie; brother-in-law, James J. Rottinghaus; two nephews, a niece; and a great-nephew.