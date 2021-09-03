 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Joseph Nie
0 entries

Donald Joseph Nie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Joseph Nie

January 6, 1958-September 1, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Donald Joseph Nie, 63, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at La Porte City Specialty Care of natural causes.

He was born on January 6, 1958 in Waterloo, son of Louis M. and Hilda C. (Zieser) Nie. He attended Immaculate Conception and Jesup Schools and graduated from La Porte City High School in 1978.

After high school, he worked at John Deere and Thriftway Grocery Store in La Porte City until he became disabled.

Don loved John Deere tractors and collecting toy tractors and machinery. He enjoyed watching professional wrestling, baseball, basketball, and football. He especially loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved going to tractor pulls. Don was a Catholic Order of Forrester member for 50 years.

Survived by sister, Karen Rottinghaus; brother-in-law, Michael J. Murphy both of La Porte City; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; three sisters, Rosella (William) Sadler, Lenora Nie and Kathleen Murphy; two brothers, Lavern and Jerome Nie; brother-in-law, James J. Rottinghaus; two nephews, a niece; and a great-nephew.

Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, Muscular Dystrophy Association, or to the family.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. Visitation: 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021 at La Porte City Funeral Home with a rosary beginning at 4:00 pm. Burial: St. Mary’s Cemetery in Gilbertville.

Online condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can beat eye fatigue

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News