September 15, 1941-January 17, 2023
HUDSON-Donald Joseph Bedard, 81, of Hudson, died Tuesday, January 17, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.
He was born September 15, 1941, in Waterloo, the son of Joseph and Agnes Farrell Bedard. He married Sandra Sauer on November 30, 1963, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2019.
Donald was employed with John Deere at the Foundry and Engine Works until his retirement in 2004. He also helped in farming in the area.
Survivors include: his children, Toby Bedard of Hudson, Tony (Chris) Bedard of Dunkerton, and Shelley (Jeff) Peters of Dysart; five grandchildren, Haley (Josh) Spragg, Jason (Kayla) Bedard, Nic (Michelle) Kannenberg-Peters, Ashley (Syd) McLaury, and Lauren (Ryan) Connolly; six great—grandchildren, Harper, Jemma, Easton, Millie, Thomas, Theo, and one on the way; his brother, Dick (Claudie) Bedard of Gilbertville.
Preceded in death by: his sisters in infancy, Mary Agnes Bedard and Jeanette Marie Bedard; his brothers, Michael Bedard and Pat (Karen) Bedard; his nephew, Little Pat Bedard; his niece, Julie Bedard.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Troy Mills Cemetery in Walker. Public visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. Friday, January 20, and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
