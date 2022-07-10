Donald James Williams

Don was born October 6, 1932, son of Richard T. and Flora (Leerhoff) Williams where he was raised on a farm outside Allison, Iowa. Farming and farm equipment was a life-long passion. Don graduated from Allison High School in 1950. In 1951 after working on the farm and Rath Packing he began his career of over 33 years at Waterloo John Deere Tractor Co. In 1952 Don enlisted in the Air Force for four years discharging as a Staff Sergeant and returning to work at John Deere Engineering Center until retirement in 1985. Shortly after Don and his wife Karen moved to Lake Delhi where they enjoyed “Lake Life” to the fullest. Fishing, boating, skiing, golfing and entertaining family and friends became the way of the day. Anyone who knew Don could tell you, there was never a shortage of jokes and stories.