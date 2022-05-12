October 6, 1932-May 7, 2022
Donald James Williams, 89, “Big D” passed peacefully on May 7, at the Good Neighbor Home (Manchester, Iowa) surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born October 6, 1932, son of Richard T. and Flora (Leerhoff) Williams where he was raised on a farm outside Allison, Iowa. Farming and farm equipment was a life-long passion. Don graduated from Allison High School in 1950. In 1951 after working on the farm and Rath Packing he began his career of over 33 years at Waterloo John Deere Tractor Co. In 1952 Don enlisted in the Air Force for four years discharging as a Staff Sergeant and returning to work at John Deere Engineering Center until retirement in 1985. Shortly after Don and his wife Karen moved to Lake Delhi where they enjoyed “Lake Life” to the fullest. Fishing, boating, skiing, golfing and entertaining family and friends became the way of the day. Anyone who knew Don could tell you, there was never a shortage of jokes and stories.
Don is survived by his four daughters: Jo Lynne Benson-Vorwald (Barry), Kimberly Anne Manning (Robert), Kelli Jo Manfull (Kim), and Kathryn Gay Hatcher (Steve). Grandchildren, Tangee Sills, Sloan Benson, Whitney Garcia, Mackenzie Johnson, Emily Newguard, AJ Manfull, Dustin Hatcher, Dillon Hatcher and Dalton Hatcher. Four step-grandchildren, Todd Benson, Scott Benson, Blake Vorwald and Weston Vorwald, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his life-long partner of 56 years, Karen; sister Norma Stanek and brother-in-law Larry, brother Richard (Bud) Williams and sister-in-law Betty.
A Celebration of Life is planned at the lake home located at 20644 264th Street, Delhi, on July 16, 2022 from 2pm to 4pm. The family requests those attending to come and share stories and memories that celebrate the great life of Don Williams.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.