Donald James Groeneveld

May 20, 2022

APLINGTON-Donald James Groeneveld, age 81, of Aplington, Iowa, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, Iowa.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Aplington Baptist Church in Aplington, Iowa with burial at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Aplington chapel.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

