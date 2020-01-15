(1956-2020)
WATERLOO – Donald Lee Jacoby, 63, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Jan. 13, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital.
He was born April 10, 1956, in Pierre, S.D., son of George and Doris (Schmidt) Jacoby. He married Kayleen Arends in April 1991 at First Christian Church in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death May 3, 2017.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974 and studied HVAC and CNC at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. He was a CNC operator with Bruns Machinery and LaForge, LLC.
He was a member of Christian Motorcycle Association.
Survived by: a son, John Jacoby of Evansdale; a grandson, Daniel Jacoby; a sister, Mary (Sonny) Nolan of Waterloo; and a brother, Jim (Sue) Jacoby of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Ethel Jacoby and Anne Marie Jacoby.
Family-directed memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls with inurnment at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the Donald Jacoby Memorial Fund at any Veridian Credit Union branch.
Condolences may be left at www.richardonfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.