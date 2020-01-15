Donald Jacoby

(1956-2020)

WATERLOO – Donald Lee Jacoby, 63, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Jan. 13, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital.

He was born April 10, 1956, in Pierre, S.D., son of George and Doris (Schmidt) Jacoby. He married Kayleen Arends in April 1991 at First Christian Church in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death May 3, 2017.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974 and studied HVAC and CNC at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. He was a CNC operator with Bruns Machinery and LaForge, LLC.

He was a member of Christian Motorcycle Association.

Survived by: a son, John Jacoby of Evansdale; a grandson, Daniel Jacoby; a sister, Mary (Sonny) Nolan of Waterloo; and a brother, Jim (Sue) Jacoby of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Ethel Jacoby and Anne Marie Jacoby.

Family-directed memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls with inurnment at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.