WATERLOO — Donald Joseph Reicherts, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Dewar, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Northcrest Specialty Care from complications of multiple myeloma.
He was born July 16, 1928, in Mitchell County, son of Joseph and Anna Worple Reicherts. He married Lois Marie Schmitt on November 19, 1947, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2012.
Don graduated from Dunkerton High School and was employed at Construction Machinery and Nobles Manufacturing, which he later purchased and renamed to Don Reicherts Construction. In later years, he enjoyed hobby farming in the Dewar area. Don was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where he was a longtime usher.
Survivors include: two sons, Gary (Beverly) Reicherts of Osage and Russel (Laurie) Reicherts of Waterloo; a daughter, Kathy (Keith) Blum of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Angie Reicherts of Osage, Aaron (Cari) Reicherts and Rick (Katie) Reicherts, both of Waterloo, and Kristin (Trent) Tompkins of Cedar Falls; several stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren, William and Carter Tompkins, Danielle and Sydney Reicherts, Joey and Alli Reicherts; two sisters, Vera (Joe) Pfiffner of Waterloo and Bernita Peterson of Dumont; and two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Wissink of Cedar Falls and Jeanette McMahon of Denver.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, LuVerne Reicherts; a sister, Norma Mills; five brothers-in-law, Marvin Wissink, Jerry Schmitt, Clarence Schmitt, Bob McMahon and David Peterson; a sister-in-law, Wilma Schmitt; and his father and mother–in-law, Orville and Harriet Schmitt.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. today, Nov. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour before services.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church or to the Don Reichert’s Memorial fund to be donated to Multiple Myeloma Patient Network to help those in need to pay for myeloma drugs.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
