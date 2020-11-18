Donald J. Buls Jr.

January 10, 1960-November 14, 2020
Donald John Buls Jr., 60 of Evansdale, died Saturday, November 14, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.
He was born January 10, 1960, in Waterloo, the son of Donald Sr. and Joann P. Skalsky Buls. He married Diane Rucker on June 3, 1987, in Waterloo.
Donald was employed as a custodian at PPI until his retirement for health reasons.
Survivors include: his wife, Diane Buls of Evansdale; four brothers, Greg (Susan) Buls of Evansdale, Scott (Teresa) Buls of Evansdale, Kevin Buls of Waterloo, and Obadiah (Essie) Buls of Waterloo; five sisters, Marsha (Jack) Widner of Waverly, Debra Buls of Janesville, Sonya (Bob Mervin) Buls of Waterloo, Charissee (Isadore) Anderson of Waterloo, and Petrina Buls of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Donald Buls III; his nephew, Alex Anderson.
Services: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
