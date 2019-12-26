{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Hirth

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO — Donald Hirth, 77, of Waterloo, died at home Sunday, Dec. 22, of natural causes.

He was born on Feb. 5, 1942, in Cook County, Ill., to August Hirth and Theresa Weiglein Hirth. On July 31, 1964, he married Grace Ella Shaffer in Virginia Beach, Va. She preceded him in death.

Don graduated in 1961 from East High and served in the U.S. Army as a small arms repairman. He retired in 2003 from John Deere as an assembler.

Survived by: his daughter, Diana (Cary) Krusemark; two grandchildren, Cole Krusemark of Cedar Falls and Grace Krusemark of Ocala, Fla.; and his beloved dog, Zoey.

Preceded in death by: his wife; his mother, Theresa, and stepfather, Charles Hedrick.

Services: visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.overtonservice.com.

Don was a member of the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. He loved anything to do with the outdoors such as wolves, camping, shooting, canoeing and fishing. Don was also a former member of the Turkey Foot Long Rifle club. Most importantly, his greatest joys were his family.

