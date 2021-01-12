 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Henry Mehlert
0 entries

Donald Henry Mehlert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

February 4, 1943-January 8, 2021

Donald Henry Mehlert, 77, of Wichita, Kansas and formerly of Dysart, passed away on January 8, 2021, at Robert Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on February 4, 1943, in Garrison, Iowa, the son of Henry and Frieda (Weiss) Mehlert. Donald graduated from Geneseo Consolidated High School in Buckingham, Iowa. He married Jeanette “Jan” Morabito on December 22, 1974, in Columbus, Ohio. Donald served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked construction for many years and retired from Waste Connection in Wichita. Donald is survived by two brothers, John (Garnet) Mehlert of Cedar Falls and Richard Mehlert of Oelwein; a sister, Marilyn (David) Soden of Crystal Lake, Illinois; a step son, K.R. Klemme of Phoenix, Arizona; and eleven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; his parents; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Mehlert; and a nephew, James Mehlert. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please direct memorials to “Code of Vets” (www.codeofvets.com) of a charity of your choice.

Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is assisting the family. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News