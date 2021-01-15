Donald Henry Mehlert, 77, of Wichita, Kansas and formerly of Dysart, passed away on January 8, 2021, at Robert Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on February 4, 1943, in Garrison, Iowa, the son of Henry and Frieda (Weiss) Mehlert. Donald graduated from Geneseo Consolidated High School in Buckingham, Iowa. He married Jeanette “Jan” Morabito on December 22, 1974, in Columbus, Ohio. Donald served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked construction for many years and retired from Waste Connection in Wichita. Donald is survived by two brothers, John (Garnet) Mehlert of Cedar Falls and Richard Mehlert of Oelwein; a sister, Marilyn (David) Soden of Crystal Lake, Illinois; a step son, K.R. Klemme of Phoenix, Arizona; and eleven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; his parents; a sister, Phyllis Wyatt; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Mehlert; and a nephew, James Mehlert. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please direct memorials to “Code of Vets” (www.codeofvets.com) of a charity of your choice.