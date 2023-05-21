Don was born on April 14, 1935 in Waterloo, IA and lived most of his life in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. He retired from Chamberlains after working there for 38 years from 1954 to 1992. In 1997 he married Nancy Kolsrud who preceded him in death in 2019. Don and Nancy loved to travel and especially enjoyed taking cruises. Don loved the game of softball and played on local teams for many years. He will be remembered for his dedication to coaching girls softball for various teams which included West High School and Central High School in Waterloo, Jesup High School, and Cedar Falls High School. Don also enjoyed working for KCFI radio where he assisted with the sports broadcasts.