April 14, 1935-October 13, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Donald Heath of Cedar Falls, IA died on October 13, 2022 at his home in Fox Lake, IL where he had moved in February, 2022 to be near family.
Don was born on April 14, 1935 in Waterloo, IA and lived most of his life in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. He retired from Chamberlains after working there for 38 years from 1954 to 1992. In 1997 he married Nancy Kolsrud who preceded him in death in 2019. Don and Nancy loved to travel and especially enjoyed taking cruises. Don loved the game of softball and played on local teams for many years. He will be remembered for his dedication to coaching girls softball for various teams which included West High School and Central High School in Waterloo, Jesup High School, and Cedar Falls High School. Don also enjoyed working for KCFI radio where he assisted with the sports broadcasts.
He is survived by his sister, Jane Schaefer; 2 nephews; 1 great nephew; and 4 great nieces.
There will be a graveside service and burial of cremated remains at 10:30 am on Monday, May 29 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3912 West 4th Street, Waterloo.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.