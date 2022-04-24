Donald H. Holder, MD, son of Herman and Marie Holder, passed away peacefully on January 8. 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Waterloo, IA on November 24, 1935 and graduated West High School in 1954. He began his premedical education at the University of Iowa and became a member of the Pi Eta Sigma fraternity. He received his MD degree in 1962 from the University of Iowa, began his Orthopedic Surgery residency in 1962 and completed a Hand Surgery fellowship in New Orleans, LA under the training of Daniel C. Riordan. He served in the US Airforce in Washington DC at Andrews Airforce Base working with casualty staging and care during the Vietnam War 1966—1968. He received Honorable Discharge with the rank of Captain from the US Airforce in September of 1968. He received a Master’s in Anatomy and Pathology in Orthopedic Surgery and became a board certified in Orthopedic Surgery in 1968. On June 11, 1966 he married Judy (Healey) Holder in DeKalb, IL and they moved to Green Bay WI where he worked from 1968 to 1970. They moved to Rockford IL in 1970 where he joined Forrest Riordan, MD in partnership to open the Orthopaedic and Arthritis Clinic of Rockford. He was also on staff through OSF St Anthony’s Medical Center until his retirement in 2005. He taught at the University of IL Rockford School of Medicine from 1972 -2003, receiving the title of Associate Clinical Professor in 1980. He was a member of the Medical Ethics Committee at OSF St Anthony’s (1991—2005), worked with Children and Family Services for the Children’s Orthopedic Clinic (1973—1999) and was a member of The Third Order of St Francis Corporate Ethics Committee in Peoria IL (1991—2000). He was the President of Staff at St Anthony’s in 1976 and Chief of the Department of Surgery in 1987-1988 and again Dec of 2000 until his retirement. Donald is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Krista, son Jason (Nickie) along with his two grandsons Jacob and Alexander, and his sister Betty (Phil) Roan. He loved to read, listen to classical music, play tennis, spend time with his family and travel. A devout Lutheran, you could find him every Sunday at Our Saviors Lutheran Church for early morning services and afterwards debating the topic of the day in Bible Study after some coffee and a donut. He was a Stephen Minister through OSLC and felt great honor and privilege to be able to help those who needed prayer and a listening ear. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to OSF St Anthony’s, PA Peterson and the Hospice Staff of Promedica/Heartland for all the comfort and care they gave to our father. If a memorial is desired, please consider donations to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St, Rockford IL, 61107 on behalf of Donald Holder.